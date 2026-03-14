Mohammad Rafi's son Shahid Rafi talks about singer's last few moments before passing away

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi’s son Shahid Rafi recently marked his presence on the singing reality show Indian Idol, in a special episode dedicated to his legendary father and also legendary singer Mukesh.

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On the show, post a performance by contestant Tanishk Shukla, Shahid Rafi who was moved to tears, spoke about the final moments of his father and also revealed about Rafi Saab’s last song that he had recorded before he passed away.

Sharing an emotional anecdote, Shahid Rafi says, “Rafi Sahab ka aakhri gaana tha and it was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal ji, that was his last song. Do din ke baad dad expired. Ussi din rehearsal the aur rehearsal kiye unhone, rehearsal hone ke time pe unke seene mein dard utha tha. Unhone medicine liye, mumma ko doubt hua, unhone bola doctor ko bulao.”

(It was Rafi Sahab’s last song, and it was composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal ji; that was his final recording. Two days later, dad passed away. That same day there was a rehearsal, and he attended it. During the rehearsal, he felt a pain in his chest. He took some medicine, but my mother became suspicious and said, ‘Call the doctor.’)

He added, “Doctor immediately aaya, between Mahim and Bombay Hospital, when dad was travelling teen attack aaye in the ambulance. Maximum five minutes mein doctor said, sorry he is no more.”

(The doctor came immediately. While dad was being taken from Mahim to Bombay Hospital, he suffered three attacks in the ambulance. Within a maximum of five minutes, the doctor said, ‘Sorry, he is no more.)

One of the most touching moments of the episode unfolded when contestant Tanishk Shukla performed the soulful track 'Tu Kahin Aas Paas Hai.'

The performance left the audience deeply moved, and the emotional atmosphere intensified when Shahid Rafi revealed that it was the last song of Mohammad Rafi's life.

Talking about the legendary playback singer, Mohammed Rafi was one of the greatest voices in the history of Indian cinema.

Over a career spanning many decades, he delivered numerous iconic songs that continue to be cherished by music lovers.

Some of his iconic tracks that still continue to rule hearts, include “Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho,” “Baharon Phool Barsao,” “Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe,” “Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil,” “Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai,” and “Kya Hua Tera Wada,” amongst many more.

The legendary singer passed away on July 31, 1980, at the age of 55.

–IANS

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