Mellifluous number 'Hudiyo Hudiyo' from Ravi Teja's 'Mass Jathara' released

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) The makers of director Bhanu Bogavarapu's eagerly awaited commercial entertainer 'Mass Jathara', featuring actor Ravi Teja in the lead, on Wednesday released the mellifluous romantic number 'Hudiyo Hudiyo' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Ravi Teja, who took to his X timeline to share the link to the single, wrote, "Here it is... #HudiyoHudiyo :))) #MassJathara #MassJatharaOnOct31st."

The romantic number, which has lyrics by Dev, has been set to tune by Bheems Ceciroleo, who along with music director Hesham Abdul Wahab has also sung the song.

The mellifluous folk number has been picturised on Ravi Teja and Sree Leela and has good retention value.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film, had only recently, confirmed that the film would release on October 31 this year.

Sithara Entertainments, the production house producing the film, had prior to announcing the film's release date, released a funny video in which an actor repeatedly keeps asking actor Ravi Teja when the film is to hit screens.

The first time the question is asked, Ravi Teja replies the film will hit screens for Sankranthi. When that does not happen, the person returns to ask when 'Mass Jathara' will hit screens. Ravi Teja explains that there were delays due to injuries and that the film will now hit screens for summer. When the film again does not release in summer, the person returns a third time with the same question. Teja says the film will release for Vinayaka Chathurthi. That too does not happen. Finally, he says the film will for sure release on October 31.

Ravi Teja himself took to his X timeline to announce the release date. He wrote, "I know the wait has been long,but it will be worth it. Come, let’s celebrate #MassJathara in theatres on OCTOBER 31st. Eesari Fix!"

For the unaware, Mass Jathara, which has been directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, features actress Sreeleela in the lead along with Ravi Teja. Cinematography for the film is by Vidhu Ayyanna while editing is by Navin Nooli.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is being presented by Srikara Studios and was originally scheduled to hit screens on August 27 this year.

