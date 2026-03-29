Matthew Lillard reveals why he got scolded by wife

Los Angeles, March 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor-director Matthew Lillard has shared that his wife scolded him for calling Jacob Elordi “delicious”.

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The ‘Scream 7’ actor admitted his spouse Heather Helm, who he wed in August 2000 and has three children with, was not impressed after he publicly praised the Wuthering Heights actor’s physical features, reports ‘Female First UK’.

When asked by Everything Iconic podcast host Danny Pellegrino who he would choose for PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2026, he said, “So, Jacob Elordi is, like”, Pellegrino jumped in with “sculpture” and Lillard said, “I'm not allowed to say (anything) anymore. I was calling him delicious in public, and my wife's like, ‘You can't say that. You're married to me for 26 years’. But Jacob Elordi's legit a really handsome man”.

Lillard married Helm in 2000 and the pair have children Addison, 23, Macey, 21, and Liam, 17, together. And Matthew shared the secret to their long-lasting marriage.

He told ‘People’ magazine, “We don't go to bed angry. I mean, we've been married 25 years, which is over a hundred years in Hollywood. And then, I mean, ‘don't go to bed angry’ is pretty pure. But what are the other rules? I don't really have rules. “We have a big thing in our family where we clear space. So that you're actively engaged when you are fighting or when you have those moments where you're bickering, you find the end of it in clear space, which is an apology a lot of times, which is taking responsibility for how you behaved”.

He further mentioned, “And I do think that it makes us both accountable to what is said in the moment and letting it go. Because when somebody comes to you and says, ‘Let's clear space and own their actions’, then it allows you to move through to completion and forgiveness. And also at the end of the day, you have to work on what the issue was. It's never about cleaning the kitchen, it's about something else. So it's about working through to find out what is at the core of that”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Matthew also revealed his kids don’t care about his career, despite his huge success in movies such as the Scream franchise and Scooby Doo.

He said, “It's like if you're a father and you're an accountant or a plumber or a heart surgeon, the reality is that your kids just want you to love them, to provide a roof over their heads and make sure that they're getting raised safely. And so my kids have the exact same level of appreciation for my job as any other kids, but I don't know if they've ever seen ‘Scream’”.

--IANS

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