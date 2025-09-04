Marriage is not something for social media, but for two people trying to build something for themselves: Actress Neelima

Chennai, Sep 4 (IANS) Well known actress and film producer Neelima Rani has penned an adorable post greeting her husband on the occasion of their 17th wedding anniversary, in which she has said that marriage is not for social media or for society or for relatives but for two individuals trying to build something for themselves.

Taking to her Instagram account to pen a lengthy post on her wedding anniversary, the actress greeted her husband saying, "I’m so blessed.. only this comes into my mind when I want to write something about @music_esai ❤️ bujjiiii… happy anniversary pursha. As I always say, he is my guru, guardian angel, my support system, my lifeline.. just like any other marriage,even we faced a lot of struggles,still struggling.. but the love and warmth keeps us going!!! 17 years later we are still counting the blessings every single day."

The actress then went on to explain what the couple thought was most important in a marriage.

She said, "What matters the most is the happiness more than the materialistic things is what we strongly believe in. May be because of that only, we could achieve so much in life. We, as a couple, always believed in discussions more than arguments, we believed in us more than you or me! We believed in walking together more than choosing a path on our way!"

Stating that the time period between 2008 to 2025 changed a lot in both of them, the actress said that they were still evolving every single day.

The actress also mentioned about the betrayals they had suffered during this time.

"People walked into our lives and most of them walked out stabbing our backs! Still we stand tall today to say ANBE SHIVAM.. we hate none! We move on!," Neelima Rani wrote.

Finally, she said, "Marriages are not made in heaven, they are made by us, moment to moment, minute by minute we build it. Marriage is not for social media or for the society or not even for relatives… It is for two individuals trying to build something for themselves! Felt like sharing this piece of us with you all.. thank you for all your criticism throughout these years,that made me even more STRONGER."

--IANS

mkr/