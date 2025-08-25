Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Jugnuma' to release theatrically on September 12

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Filmmakers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap have been roped in as executive producers and presenters for “The Fable”, which is christened as “Jugnuma” in Hindi, and is set to release theatrically across India on September 12.

Directed by Raam Reddy, the film is set against the backdrop of the late 1980s Indian Himalayas, the film follows Dev, who discovers mysteriously burnt trees scattered throughout his sprawling fruit orchard estate.

As fires continue to break out despite his efforts to prevent them, Dev begins to see himself and his family in a new light.

Raam Reddy took to Instagram and wrote: "The flicker of fireflies and a #Fable as old as time. Presenting #JUGNUMA soaring into cinemas September 12.”

“I had loved Raam’s ‘Thithi,’ which was so rooted and genuine, and with ‘Jugnuma,’ he has created a film that feels timeless,” Kashyap said.

“The film is deeply humane yet magical in the way it unfolds. And at the centre of it, Manoj Bajpayee delivers a performance unlike anything we’ve seen before — restrained, enigmatic, and profoundly moving. It’s a film which I am extremely proud to present it to the Indian audience,” Kashyap added.

The film, which is set to open theatrically across India on September 12 via Flip Films,

also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Hiral Sidhu and Awan Pookot, reports variety.com.

The film marks Reddy’s sophomore feature following his breakout 2016 Kannada-language debut “Thithi,” which won two top awards at Locarno.

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, whose Sikhya Entertainment serves as presenter and executive producer, the project struck an immediate chord., reports variety.com.

“When I first saw ‘Jugnuma,’ it felt like a mirror. It unsettled me, comforted me, and reminded me of cinema’s deepest purpose,” she said.

“Raam Reddy is one of the most exciting voices in Indian cinema today, and with Manoj Bajpayee and an extraordinary ensemble cast bringing his vision to life, this film feels like a modern classic in the making.”

Monga Kapoor also highlighted the film’s commitment to analog craftsmanship, noting it was shot on film rather than digital formats.

“Every grain of color speaks, adding to its timeless beauty. We are proud to bring it to audiences in India, because films of this caliber deserve to be experienced and celebrated in theaters.”

“The Fable” has already made waves on the festival circuit, premiering at the Berlin Film Festival before claiming best film honors at Leeds International Film Festival and the special jury prize at Mumbai’s MAMI Film Festival.

Reddy described crafting “Jugnuma” as “a deeply personal journey” that draws from memory, folklore and history.

“To have cinematic visionaries like Anurag Kashyap and Guneet Monga join us as presenters is a huge honour, and having Flip Films to distribute it gives me immense joy,” Reddy said.

“The film was designed to be a larger than life sensory experience and it was always my dream that its sense of scale should be experienced in theatres. I cannot wait to share that cinematic world with a pan-India audience on Sept. 12.”

Ranjan Singh of distributor Flip Films called “Jugnuma” one of the rare movies that reflects “the passion and honesty with which it was mounted in every frame.”

“At Flip, we are always eager to distribute such films to a wider audience and we’re proud that Raam chose us to do it,” Singh said.

“I am extremely confident that the film will remain with the audience for a long time after they see it.”

The feature has Hindi-language dialogue penned by Varun Grover and is produced by Prspctvs Production in collaboration with Maxmedia and Sikhya Entertainment.

