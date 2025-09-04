Mannara Chopra shares special Ganpati moments : “It’s been a challenging year”

Mumbai: Actress Mannara Chopra seems to be captivated with the current festive season in town. On account of Ganesh Chaturthi, Mannara Chopra shares a video reel of herself dancing to a hit Marathi song.

Dressed in a blue Maharashtrian “Nauvaari” (nine-yard) saree, Mannara looked pretty.

She was seen donning the traditional Maharashtrian nath (nose ornament) and beautiful Kolhapuri saaz (traditional Kolhapuri jewellery) and had her hair tied in a loose half pony. The actress captioned it as, “This Ganesh Chaturthi has been a challenging year for my family, but with Ganpati Bappa's blessings, we find strength and solace. Holding you close in my heart, I feel your presence in every pandal Outfit by mom @kaminichoprahanda Jewelley @the_jewel_gallery Choreographer @im_rajkhan_ MUA @sunny_makeup_artist less.”

The actress expressed how hard the year had been for her and her family following the demise of her father, Raman Rai Handa, in June this year. For the uninitiated, Mannara's father left for his heavenly abode on June 16 this year at the age of 72. After the last rites, which took place on June 18 in Mumbai, the family further organized a prayer meet for him that was attended by Mannara's friends from 'Bigg Boss 17', Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi, along with others. Announcing the unfortunate news, Mannata had taken to her social media account. She penned, “With profound grief and sorrow we inform of the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025.

He was the pillar of strength for our family." Raman Handa was married to Kamini Chopra, the paternal aunt of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra. Priyanka Chopra had taken to her social media account in extending condolences through a post that read, “You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy Raman uncle (fufaji). Om Shanti.” On the work front, Mannara was last seen in the cooking reality show “Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2”, along with Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar.

