Manish Malhotra opens up on casting Vijay Varma in Gustaakh Ishq: 'He’s an intense actor, has an old-world charm'

Mumbai Nov 20 (IANS) The trailer of Gustaakh Ishq has set the internet ablaze. The movie that sees actor Vijay Varma stepping into a romantic role for the very first time has been the talk of the town ever since its trailer was released.

Apart from the trailer, what has caught the attention of fans is Vijay’s transformation into a soft-spoken lover, which has taken everyone by surprise. Ever since the first poster was unveiled, fans couldn’t stop swooning over the actor’s magnetic screen presence.

Understanding all the love pouring in for the actor, Bollywood's ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who makes his debut as a producer with the movie, shared his idea behind casting Vijay in the film. “Vibhu and my team, we had a lot of discussions on the cast. I think we were sitting in my atelier, and then Vijay’s name came up, and I said Vijay would be very good because they knew each other. I also knew Vijay but not so closely as we know each other now. And then of course he’s an intense actor, and I felt he would be great in a romantic role because an actor is an actor, and Vijay has the height and the look, all of it. And an old-world charm. So we thought Vijay would be a very good choice for it, and that’s how we spoke about Vijay, and that’s when he went to Vijay,” elaborated Manish.

In the trailer of Gustaakh Ishq that was unveiled recently, Vijay’s quiet glances and restrained expressions won a lot of hearts and also stirred headlines for his screen presence. The movie, along with Vijay Varma, also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Fatima Sana Khan. The movie will be produced under Manish’s production banner known as Stage5 Production.

Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli (Old Delhi) and the fading kothis (vintage houses) of Punjab, “Gustaakh Ishq” is a love story of passion and unspoken desire, drawing from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing.

The film is directed by Vibhu Puri with music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, sound by Resul Pookutty and cinematography by Manush Nandan. from veteran Naseeruddin Shah to the deft Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi.

