Malti plays with a lamp as parents Priyanka, Nick take her for ‘Aladdin’ Broadway show

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie attended the Aladdin Broadway show featuring two Indian-American actors in New York.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a series of pictures after the show, featuring herself, Nick, and their daughter Malti posing with the entire cast.

One photo showed the star couple and their daughter alongside Genie, played by Michael James Scott; Aladdin, portrayed by Adi Roy; and Princess Jasmine, played by Sonya Balsara.

What caught many people's attention was Malti holding Aladdin’s lamp, which, when rubbed, released the genie. Another beautiful moment was when Malti seemed enchanted by just looking at princess Jasmine.

For the caption, Priyanka wrote: "It was truly magical to witness the Broadway rendition of @aladdin with our little family. Additionally, seeing the two exceptionally talented leads @adivroy @sonyabalsara, who are of Indian descent, made my heart swell! You were all enchanting! Thank you for the magic as always @disney."

Earlier on July 24, Priyanka shared a fun moment aboard a yacht, where her daughter Malti Marie channeled her inner captain as she took the wheel.

She took to Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph of daughter Malti and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas sitting at the helm of the boat. Malti could be seen sitting on the captain’s chair and holding on to the steering wheel.

On the acting front, Priyanka’s latest work includes “Heads Of State”, directed by Ilya Naishuller, an action-comedy film. The film also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted in the comedy-actioner.

The 42-year-old actress also has Krrish 4, which marks actor Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut. Adding to the line-up, Priyanka’s upcoming projects also include 'SSMB 29', a film directed by SS Rajamouli. This project marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed director and stars Mahesh Babu alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She is all set to portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

--IANS

dc/