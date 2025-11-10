Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan shares glimpses of his 23rd birthday

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and actor Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan turned 23 on the 9th of November.

The young boy has now shared a carousel post featuring an umpteen number of photos and videos on his social media account, wherein he gave a glimpse of the fun he, along with his friends and family, had on his special day.

In one of the pictures, Arhaan can be seen flaunting the back of his shirt that features his childhood picture. Adding a little quirk to the picture imprinted on the shirt, it has been edited with baby Arhaan holding a beer mug. In another picture, Arhaan, along with his friends, can be seen playing an indoor game. Similarly, in another picture, the young boy is seen receiving a bouquet of flowers on his birthday.

In one picture, Arhaan can be seen blowing out the candles of his birthday cake. On account of Arhaan’s birthday on the 9th of November, his mother and Bollywood diva Malaika took to her social media account to wish him. She wrote, “Happy birthday, my baby boy, @iamarhaankhan #ak23.”

His father, Arbaaz Khan, also taking to his social media account, wrote, “Happy birthday, my Arhaan. Wish you the very best in life. Always love you the mostest.” Arbaaz Khan’s wife, Sshura Khan, calling the 23-year-old the “bestest human”, shared a series of photos and videos on her social media. She wrote, “Happy Birthday, Big Brother, to Sipaara.”

Arhaan, after Sshur'a's delivery a few months ago, was seen as a regular visitor at the hospital where she was admitted. Fans were seen taking to social media in appreciating Arhaan for being a responsible elder brother.

