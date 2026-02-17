Makers of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond’ unveil trailer, say ‘this time, we do not stay silent’

Mumbai Feb 17 (IANS) The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond makers have uneveiled the trailer of the highly anticipated movie backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and his banner Sunshine Pictures.

Read More

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote, “They targeted our daughters.

They broke their trust.

They stole their futures.

This time, we do not stay silent. The story goes beyond. Is bar sahenge nahi... ladenge.

#TheKeralaStory2Goes Beyond trailer out now. In cinemas on 27th February, 2026.

The trailer opens with a chilling proclamation: a warning that in the next 25 years, India could be transformed into an Islamic country. The narrative then cuts sharply to Rajasthan, where a distraught Hindu family walks into a police station to lodge a POCSO complaint, alleging that their 16-year-old daughter has been forced into religious conversion. The emotional weight of the parents’ anguish sets the tone for what follows. From there, the story shifts to Madhya Pradesh. A young Hindu woman is allegedly manipulated into marriage under false pretenses, only to find herself forced into a religious conversion.

The third thread takes viewers back to Kerala. A Muslim man proposes a live-in relationship to his Hindu girlfriend. When she firmly states that she will not convert, the situation escalates. The trailer reflects on the intense confrontations, including a scene where a young woman is pressured to abandon her beliefs.

The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond has been directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, and the film brings to the forefront the harrowing story of three Hindu girls, played by Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, whose lives take a terrifying turn after they fall in love with three Muslim boys.

The movie is a sequel to the 2022 film, The Kerala Story and is slated to release in cinemas on 27th February, 2026.

–IANS

rd/