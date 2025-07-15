Makers of Sai Pallavi's 'Gargi' celebrate as film completes three years of its release

Chennai: The makers of director Gautham Ramachandran's critically acclaimed superhit film, 'Gargi', featuring actress Sai Pallavi in the lead, on Tuesday celebrated the occasion of the film completing three years of its release.

.Sakthi Film Factory, which had distributed the film, wrote on its X timeline, "Every time someone does the right thing, The world becomes a better place to live in. #Gargi Three years since justice was served. #3YearsOfGargi"

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, one of the producers of the film who was very attached to the project, took to Instagram to express her happiness about having been a part of the project even as she praised the film's director Gautham Chandran, saying she was eager to begin their next journey.

She wrote, "Three years of our #Gargi ( with a heart symbol) and maybe nine years of growing & loving cinema together with this absolutely amazing human. @gautham_chandran Soooo Ready for our Next journey."

It may be recalled that Aishwarya Lekshmi had broken down on stage while participating in a pre-release event of the film, when it was gearing up for its release three years ago.

In an event in 2022, Aishwarya Lekshmi, who rose up to speak at the press meet called by the unit of the film, turned emotional almost a couple of minutes into her speech. She began by saying that 'Gargi' was a journey of three years, but soon broke down while getting into the details about the film and what it meant to her.

Director Gautham Ramachandran and actress Sai Pallavi, who were on stage next to her, had to pitch in for her.

Explaining how actress Aishwarya Lekshmi had helped him and his film and why she was so emotional about it, director Gautham Ramachandran had then disclosed that Aishwarya was with him right from the first day he started the project.

He said that when he was facing a funds crunch and was looking for funds to complete the film, actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, who had finished three films and had saved her remuneration, had handed out the entire sum she had saved to him in a bid to support him.

Aishwarya Lekshmi, who had regained her composure by then, resumed her speech. She said that she liked 'Gargi' not only because of the excellent content but also because of the people involved.

IANS