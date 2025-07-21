Makers of Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh urge netizens not to share leaked pictures of film from set

Chennai, July 21 (IANS) Close on the heels of the makers of Chiranjeevi's upcoming #Mega157 warning individuals and platforms sharing or circulating leaked material from the sets of the film of legal action, the makers of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh, have now said that those accounts that were circulating or sharing leaked pictures from the sets of 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' would be reported and taken down.

Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing Ustaad Bhagat Singh, said, "We've observed that many accounts are circulating and sharing leaked pictures from the sets of #UstaadBhagatSingh. We understand the excitement, but kindly refrain from sharing them. We are working to give you the best experience. Any accounts indulging in this would be reported and taken down."

It was only on Saturday that Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, the production houses producing Chiranjeevi's upcoming film being directed by Anil Ravipudi, had issued a warning to those circulating unauthorized videos and photos from the sets of the film. In their statement, the makers said, "We have noticed that unauthorized videos and photos from the sets of Mega 157 are being recorded and circulated on social media. We consider this a serious breach of trust and a violation of intellectual property rights."

Requesting everyone to refrain from capturing or sharing any content from the sets without proper authorization, the production houses pointed out that these actions not only disrupted the creative process but also undermined the efforts of the entire team working tirelessly on the highly anticipated project.

"Please note that any individual or platform found sharing, uploading, or circulating such leaked material will be subject to strict legal action under copyright infringement and anti-piracy laws," the production houses warned and added that Mega 157 (#ChiruAnil) was a film they were crafting with great care and love.

"We urge fans and media platforms to support us by waiting for official updates from the makers. Let's work together to preserve the excitement and integrity of the project. We deeply appreciate your understanding and continued support," they said.

Meanwhile, work on upcoming commercial entertainer 'Ustad Bhagat Singh', being directed by Harish Shankar, continues at a brisk pace.

It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan had officially joined the unit in Hyderabad in June this year.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

--IANS

mkr/