Makers of Pawan Kalyan’s action spectacle 'They Call Him OG' release melodious single 'Suvvi Suvvi' from film

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (IANS)The makers of director Sujeeth's eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'They Call Him OG', featuring PowerStar Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Wednesday released the melodious romantic single 'Suvvi Suvvi' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

DVV Entertainment, the production house producing the film, took to its timeline on X to share the link to the romantic, melodious number. It wrote, “Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to all. We will continue this celebration for a long time to come….#SuvviSuvvi is out now. #OG #TheyCallHimOG"

Music director S Thaman delivers a melodious, soft number in 'Suvi Suvi' that gives away the fact that actress Priyanka Arul Mohan plays a doctor in the film.

Sung by Sruthi Ranjani, the song has lyrics by Kalyan Chakravarthy and has been set to tune by one of Telugu film industry's top music directors Thaman.

The film boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner — the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR — OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.

Cinematography for the film is by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing is by Navin Nooli. Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline “They Call Him OG,” the film promises a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.

The film has triggered huge interest as fans believe it will have Pawan Kalyan wielding a Katana again.

The film, which is expected to be high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed because of shooting getting delayed. Now, the film is all set to hit screens almost a year later on September 25 this year.

--IANS

mkr/