Makers of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' request audiences not to support piracy

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) The makers of director Rishab Shetty's just released pan-India film 'Kantara: Chapter 1' on Friday appealed to audiences and fans not to support piracy, saying it not only harmed the film but also the dreams and efforts of thousands who worked tirelessly to bring the film to life.

Taking to its social media timelines, Hombale Films, the production house that has produced the film, put out an appeal that read, " Dear Kantara family and cinema lovers, From the beginning, Kantara has been yours as much as ours. Your love and support have carried this journey forward. We humbly request you not to support piracy. It not only harms the film but also the dreams and efforts of thousands who worked tirelessly to bring it to life."

The makers also urged audiences not to record or share videos from theatres, even with good intentions.

"We also kindly ask fans not to record or share videos from theatres even with good intentions, it takes away the magic of cinema. Kantara Chapter 1 was created for the big screen for you to feel every sound, every frame, every emotion as it was meant to be. Let's protect this journey together and keep Kantara an unforgettable experience in theatres," the makers added.

The film, which has taken a strong opening, has come in for praise from various quarters. Team India cricketer Varun Chakravarthy and ace director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are among those who have showered praise on the film.

Taking to his social media timelines, Varun Chakravarthy said, "#Kantara has to be one of the best representation and portrayal of the many diverse and intricate cultures of our Indian land in every possible angle!!! Fantastic and mind blowing!!! @shetty_rishab"

Varun Chakravarthy wasn't the only one to shower praise on the magnum opus, which has now taken a strong opening.

Well known director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, best known for having directed the blockbuster film 'Animal', also praised the Kannada film.

Taking to his X timeline, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "KANTARA Chapter 1 is a true masterpiece. Indian cinema has never seen anything like this before. It's a cinematic thunderstorm, raw, divine, and unshakable. Rishab Shetty delivers a true one-man show, crafted and carried single-handedly @shetty_rishab. Special mention to the BGM by @AJANEESHB."

Responding to his compliment, the production house Hombale Films, which has produced this film, wrote, "Thank you, @imvangasandeep sir. We are truly overwhelmed seeing your kind words about #KantaraChapter1."

For the unaware, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' released worldwide on October 2 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu,Malayalam, Hindi, and English. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film is the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster 'Kantara'. The movie stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram in the lead roles. Filming for the upcoming actioner began in November 2023, with the first look and teaser released on November 27.

'Kantara : Chapter 1', the prequel to the blockbuster film, is set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. It has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

