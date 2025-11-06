Makers of director Prashanth Neel's film with Jr NTR drop update on film's shooting schedule!

Chennai: The makers of ace director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film, featuring actor Jr NTR in the lead, on Thursday dropped an update on the film's progress, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film which is tentatively being referred to as #NTRNeel, shared a picture of actor Jr NTR having a makeover and wrote, "The beast mode is about to ignite again. #NTRNEEL next schedule begins soon."

For the unaware, the film is scheduled to release on June 25 next year.

The film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts, is expected to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle. The film is being jointly produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.

With the creative vision of Prashanth Neel—renowned for his success with the KGF franchise—and Jr NTR’s dynamic screen presence, #NTRNeel is expected to redefine action cinema and set new industry benchmarks.

Promising high-octane action, compelling storytelling, and grand visuals, this film is already being hailed as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films in recent times.

It may be recalled that Prashant Neel had trashed a rumour suggesting that he could next be working with Telugu star Ram Charan in a movie that was to be produced by well known production house DVV Movies.

Taking to his X timeline to set the record straight, the ace director, quoting a tweet that had misleading information, wrote, "Currently I'm Committed to only Two projects #NTRNeel later #Salaar2. Please don't encourage this type of Paid tweets."

The tweet that he had quoted read: "#RamCharan x #PrashanthNeel x DVV a storm in the making." The handle had also put out a poster that was titled 'DVV next with Ram Charan'. The poster went on to say, "The next big venture from DVV Movies after OG is expected to be Ram Charan's massive collaboration with Prashanth Neel. If this combo locks in, expect nothing short of a pan-India explosion action, scale and style on a whole new level."

