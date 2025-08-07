Makers of blockbuster Srimanthudu express gratitude to Mahesh Babu, Koratala Siva as film completes 10 years

Chennai, Aug 7 (IANS) The makers of director Koratala Siva's huge blockbuster 'Srimanthudu', on Thursday, penned a note of gratitude to actor Mahesh Babu, who played the lead in the film, on the occasion of the film completing 10 years.

Mythri Movie Makers, which marked its debut in production with Srimanthudu, took to its X timeline to pen a lengthy post.

It wrote, "It’s been 10 years since we began our journey in Cinema. And it all started with a film that became a milestone in Telugu cinema - #Srimanthudu."

The production house then went on to say, "We are forever grateful to Superstar @urstrulyMahesh sir. You gave our banner the dream launch every producer hopes for. We will always be grateful for the dignity, commitment and excellence you brought to the film and to our journey."

Mythri Movie Makers also thanked director Koratala Siva on the occasion. It wrote, "We are forever indebted to #KoratalaSiva sir. Your vision gave Mythri its voice. Srimanthudu was not just a film, it was an emotion that connected with millions, thanks to your powerful storytelling. You laid the foundation with purpose and passion, and we couldn’t have asked for a better start."

Thanking audiences, the firm said, "To every viewer who supported us through the years and helped us deliver some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema... Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Ten years down, a Lifetime of Storytelling to gooo. #DecadeForBBSrimanthudu #10YearsOfMythriMovieMakers"

For the unaware, Srimanthudu was a Telugu action drama which featured Mahesh Babu and Shruti Haasan in the lead. The film, which released in 2015, also featured a host of stars including Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Harish Uththaman, Sampath Raj and Mukesh Rishi in pivotal roles.

Music for the film was by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography was by Madhi. Editing for the film, whose story revolves around the young heir of a rich businessman who adopts his native village to ensure its growth, was by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The film was a spectacular success, raking in over Rs 200 crore at the box office. More importantly, it brought about a change in society, with several influential people choosing to adopt villages in backward areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in a bid to contribute to their economic development.

--

IANS

mkr/