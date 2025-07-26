Madhur Bhandarkar joins the North American Film Association Marathi Film Festival 2025

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has become a part of the North American Film Association (NAFA) Marathi Film Festival 2025.

The festival is scheduled to take place at San Jose's historic California Theatre from July 25 to July 27.

Dropping a couple of photos from the festival on his official X handle, Bhandarkar penned, "Honored to join the North American Film Association (NAFA) Marathi Film Festival 2025 at San Jose's historic California Theatre from July 25–27."

Talking about NAFA, the 'Fashion' maker added, "NAFA serves as a vital platform for showcasing the richness and diversity of Marathi films globally, capturing the heart and soul of #Maharashtra."

"Excited to support the vibrant global reach of our regional cinema. Big congratulations to NAFA founder Abhijit Gholap and his commendable team for putting on a remarkable show," the National Award-winning director wrote.

On the work front, Bhandarkar is presently busy with another highly-awaited project, "The Wives".

The drama is expected to bring to light some unknown facts about the glamorous lives of the wives of Bollywood stars - comprising scandals, gossip, power struggles, and of course, luxury."

Spilling the beans on his next, the 'Heroine’ maker shared, “There is a lot of speculation around the lives of Bollywood star wives, the aim is to bring these untold stories inspired by real incidents, on big screen”.

Producer Pranav Jain added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Madhur sir once again after the success of India Lockdown. He has a reputation for creating authentic films, and this topic promises to be explosive, given the intrigue surrounding the lives of celebrity wives at home and in social settings”.

Backed by Bhandarkar Entertainment in collaboration with P J Motion Pictures, "The Wives" will see Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruwala in crucial roles, along with others.

The shooting for the much-awaited drama is currently underway.

