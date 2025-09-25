Lyricist Vairamuthu pens poetic tribute to legendary singer SPB on death anniversary

Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) Seven time National Award winning Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu on Thursday penned a hearttouching poetic tribute to one of India's iconic singers, the late S P Balasubrahmanyam on the occasion of the legend's death anniversary.

Taking to his X timeline, Vairamuthu penned a Tamil poem. He wrote, "Paasamulla Paatukaara! Nenaivu naalil alla, unnai ninaikaadha naal illai. Nee paadumbothu udan irundha naatkal, nimmadhi nimidangal. ‘Ponmalai Pozhudu’ - un kuralin azhagiyal vassegaram. ‘Sangeetha Jaadhimullai’ - kanneerin thiruvizha. ‘Kadhal Rojaave’ - Kavithai katharal.‘Vannam Konda Vennilave’ - Kadhalin Advaitham. ‘Panivizhum Malarvanam’- Shringara sirpam. ‘Kadhalé En Kadhalé’- Tholviyin kondaatam. Vovoru paatilum unnakul irrundha nadiganai karithu kuzhaithu poosi iruupai. Un varaval thirai paadal poochoodi nindrathu. Un maraivaal velladai choodi nirkiradhu."

The poem, when loosely translated in English, reads, " Dear affectionate singer! Not just on your remembrance day, there is no day that goes by when I don’t think of you. The days I spent with you while you sang were the minutes of peace in my life."

Vairamuthu then listed some of SPB's greatest hits in Tamil and explained the significance of each number. He called ‘Ponmalai Pozhudu’ an enchanting beauty of SPB's voice and said ‘Sangeetha Jaadhimullai’ was a festival of tears.

The lyricist described ‘Kadhal Rojaave’, which was sung by S P Balasubrahmanyam and which featured in Mani Ratnam's 'Roja', as a poetic cry of love.

The ace lyricist went on to call ‘Vannam Konda Vennilave’ as the non-dualism of love and said ‘Panivizhum Malarvanam’ was a sculptural masterpiece of romance. He concluded the list with ‘Kadhalé En Kadhalé’, calling it a celebration of defeat.

"In every song, You melted and molded The actor within you, Painting it with emotion. When you arrived, film songs adorned themselves with flowers. With your departure, they now stand draped in white," he said.

Vairamuthu wasn't the only who paid tribute to SPB on the occasion. One of Tamil cinema's top yesteryear actresses, Simran, too took to her X timeline to recall the genius.

She wrote, "Remembering the golden voice that still echoes in our hearts.#SPB"

--IANS

mkr/