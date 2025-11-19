Love you truly, madly, deeply, says director Vignesh Shivan to wife Nayanthara on her birthday

Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Director Vignesh Shivan has now penned a beautiful birthday wish for his wife, actress Nayanthara, in which he has said he loves her "truly, madly, deeply."

Taking to his Instagram page to post a touching birthday wish to Nayanthara, the director wrote, "Yennam Pol Vazhkai. Happy birthday my uyir @nayanthara.Nee pirandha dhinam…Varam. Love you truly , madly , deeply my azhagi love you. From your Uyir , Ulag, big uyir, all your beloved people. With an overwhelming heart and a love filled life thanking the universe and God Almighty for always blessing us with the best of moments only filled with abundant love , unwavering positivity & pure good will."

It may be recalled that both Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara had only a week ago offered prayers at the popular Kukke Subrahmanya swamy temple in Karnataka.

This is the same temple which well known Telugu film director Sampath Nandi had visited along with his family to offer prayers on the occasion of his birthday earlier this year.

Vignesh Shivan's visit to the temple came even as he prepared for the release of his eagerly awaited film 'Love Insurance Kompany' (LIK), featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead.

It may be recalled that the director had chosen to postpone the release of his film from October 17 to December 18 to avoid a clash with Pradeep Ranganathan's film 'Dude'.

The film's release has had to be postponed at least a couple of times, putting the director under immense pressure. In fact, Vignesh Shivan had shared a heart touching note on the occasion of his superhit film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' completing 10 years on October 17.

Taking to his Instagram page, Vignesh Shivan had said,"Ten years of NaanumRowdyDhaan today… October 21st 2015. A life blessed with a lot of miracles started from this lovely day. How beautifully time has played its tune…."

The director however had explained that he had dreamt of the day differently, saying he had hoped that his film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) would have reached "all your hearts, when your smiles, your words, your love Would have made this day even more special for me."

He went on to add, "Somewhere deep down, I had kept my happiness saved for that moment. But life, in its quiet wisdom, taught me something far more beautiful today."

Pointing out that even without the “big moment,” he was finding himself smiling — truly, peacefully, the director observed that maybe this Diwali was meant to remind him that happiness didn't always come with applause or astounding success or ambitious results or release dates.

"We chase milestones thinking they’ll only make us happy, But happiness is not such a tough destination ! If you keep the rules for it simple & silly," he had said, adding, "It can be a gentle pause from everything else that kept you busy, a sense of calmness, a feeling of satisfaction… A warm hug from your loving wife .. that kiss - reassuring the deep love existing for over a decade ! The innocent laughter from your babies looking straight into your eyes knowing nothing about the pain that’s hidden inside ! Your family & friends’ unconditional love , saying sweet things that they want you to hear and feel better. All these are as good as the big wins we save our happiness for. I have learnt — You don’t have to “win” to be happy."

"Just being… with all the small, sweet blessings around you is more than enough.Sometimes dreams take a different route — but God, always, always, in His quiet own way, finds a method , a specific timing to make you smile. Wait for it eagerly with a happy heart & positive energy. A heart that feels grateful, even when things don’t go as planned is the heart that’s blessed, filled with love & acceptance," he wrote.

"Nenacchadhu nadandhaalum, nadakkalanaalum! Nalladheyyyy nadakkummm nu nambuvom (Whether what you believe happens, or does not happen, let us believe that only good things will happen.) Believe that …. Life is beautiful! God is great!," he had said.

--IANS

mkr/