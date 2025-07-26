Lokesh Kanakaraj to work with Superstar Rajinikanth again?

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj, whose much-awaited action entertainer 'Coolie' features Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, has now disclosed in an interview that Superstar Rajinikanth and he may well work in another film in the future.

In a video interview, the ace director was asked if there was a possibility that he would work again with Rajinikanth after Kaithi 2. Replying, Lokesh said, "... I'm very eager to work with him. Rajinikanth sir too, after watching Coolie, expressed the idea that we should work together again on another film. But we do not know the timeline (of when this other film will happen). I also want to work with him and he also wants to work with me."

The director has also disclosed that some portions of Coolie will revolve around costly watches. When his attention was drawn to a scene in the teaser where there is a chain of watches and asked if such a scene existed in the film, Lokesh replied, "We have used it in a fight sequence. The film deals with a lot of watches and a watch factory. We are talking about luxurious watches that are worth crores. Some sequences in the film will be based on it."

Meanwhile, Coolie has already made headlines by becoming the highest overseas procurement for a Tamil film to date.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry also suggest that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much awaited action entertainer may well reach audiences in over a 100 countries around the world when the film hits screens on August 14 this year.

Hamsini Entertainment, a key player in international film distribution, is backing the film’s global distribution. Sources in the industry claim that with 'Coolie', Hamsini Entertainment is gearing up for their biggest release yet, targeting distribution in over a 100 countries, making it one of the most widespread international releases for an Indian film.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan.

Anirudh has composed the music for the film, marking his fourth consecutive film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Cinematography for the film is by Girish Gangadharan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

