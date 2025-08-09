Lokesh Kanakaraj releases intense first look of Vikram Prabhu, L K Akshay Kumar's 'Sirai'

Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS) Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj on Saturday released the first look of director Suresh Rajakumari's Sirai, featuring actors Vikram Prabhu and L K Akshay Kumar in the lead.

The film has been produced by well known producer S S Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studios.

Taking to his timeline on X, director Lokesh Kanakaraj said, "Glad to unveil the First Look of #Sirai. My hearty wishes to @lk_Akshay Kumar on his debut, @iamVikramPrabhu and the entire cast and crew. All the very best. And Lalit sir, a very Happy Birthday @7screenstudio @Jagadishbliss."

The story of the film, inspired by real life incidents, is by director Tamizh, best known for having directed the critically acclaimed film 'Taanakaran'. Tamizh is believed to have come up with this story based on a personal experience.

Director Suresh Rajakumari, the co-director of well known director Vetrimaran, has written and directed this film, which will revolve around a police officer and a suspect in custody.

Vikram Prabhu plays the lead in this film and actress Anantha plays his pair in the film, which will also mark the debut of producer SS Lalit Kumar's son, L K Akshay Kumar, as an actor. Actress Anishma plays Akshay Kumar's pair in the film.

Sources say producer S S Lalit Kumar has spared no expense for this big budget film, which boasts of an exceptional technical team.

The film has music by well known music director Justin Prabhakaran. Cinematography for the film is by Madesh Manickam. Editing for the film is by one of the best in the business, Philomin Raj. Stunts have been choreographed by Prabhu. The film has Arun K and Manikandan as its two executive producers.

Shooting for the film, which took place at various places including Chennai, Sivagangai and Vellore, has now been completed. The film is now in its final phase of post production.

