Lisa Kudrow shares what she feels about 1990s nostalgia

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lisa Kudrow has shared that she has mixed feelings about the resurgence of 1990s nostalgia.

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The actress, 62, made the remark as she reflected on her time on Friends while promoting her latest project, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She recently attended the premiere of ‘The Comeback’ season three at SXSW, where she discussed renewed interest in the decade that helped define her career.

Lisa told ‘People’ magazine, “Oh, well, the first part, that younger people are interested, I mean it happens every 20 to 30 years anyway, so yeah, it's time. But it also reminds me of the misinterpretation or the interpretation of history, it's really, it's not reliable reporting and I think should remind us unless you were there, you don't, you don't really know”.

Lisa rose to prominence playing Phoebe Buffay on ‘Friends’ from 1994 to 2004 alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the cast later reunited for ‘Friends: The Reunion’ in 2021. Lisa is now reprising her role as Valerie Cherish in ‘’The Comeback’, which first aired in 2005, returned in 2014, and has now been revived again more than a decade later, with the third season set against the backdrop of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Lisa also considered where her Friends character might be now, saying Phoebe “is living in Connecticut with Mike (played by Paul Rudd) and their kids, and she's in charge of the arts program for the school” and “the advocate for her kids because they're different like she was”.

In The Comeback, Lisa returns as Valerie Cherish, navigating a modern entertainment industry shaped by new technology and social media.

--IANS

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