Legend Saravanan’s 'Leader' teaser released

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) The makers of director R.S. Durai Senthilkumar's upcoming film, 'Leader'. featuring businessman-turned-actor Legend Saravanan in the lead, on Thursday released a fast-paced teaser of the film, much to the delight of the actor's fans.

Sharing the link to his film's teaser on his social media timelines, the actor wrote, "Your love is my strength. Proudly presenting the Official Teaser of #LEADER #LeaderTeaser #TheLegendSaravanaStoresProductions #LegendSaravanan #லீடர் #LeaderFromApril2026 A @Dir_dsk directorial. A @GhibranVaibodha Musical."

The teaser shows a voiceover of Saravanan saying, "I have to stay by my daughter's side forever. And for that, if I have to take on this entire world, I will do so and emerge victorious." The child too is seen expressing a desire to stay with her dad always. However, her friend is seen asking her, "But how can you stay with him forever?" The teaser shows that Saravanan plays a character called Sakthivel in the film. It gives the impression that the film will feature a lot of action sequences and that the film will be about a dad's fight to stay with his daughter.

Sources in the unit of the film say the film will revolve around an ordinary man who gets caught in a war between the underworld and the police force. "'Leader' is about how he survives this intense conflict by protecting himself and those close to him,” they add.

Produced on a grand budget by Legend Saravana Stores Productions, the movie, which is likely to hit screens in April this year, narrates the extraordinary challenges faced by an ordinary man in a gripping and thrilling manner.

Sources claim that R.S. Durai Senthilkumar, best known for critically acclaimed movies such as 'Ethir Neechal', 'Kaaki Sattai', 'Kodi', 'Pattas', and 'Garudan', had made this film as a gripping entertainer.

The film was shot across multiple locations, starting in Thoothukudi and spanning Jaipur, Ooty, and Georgia, before concluding in Chennai. Packed with mass elements, action, suspense, and thrills, 'Leader' is designed to align with contemporary trends and audience expectations.

Popular Bollywood actress Payal Rajput plays the female lead in the film, which will also feature a host of actors including Shaam, Andrea, Santhosh Prathap, Lal, Baahubali Prabhakar, Amritha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh, Aishwarya, Aranthangi Nisha, Iyal, Jeyasmirtha, Pathman, Yogiram, OAK Sundar, Mahanadhi Shankar, Mariyam George, “Adithya” Kathir, Vel Arunachalam, Niranjan, Shoban Babu and Ashok Pandian among others.

Music for the film has been composed by Ghibran Vaibhoda. Cinematography has been handled by S. Venkatesh, with editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. Stunts have been choreographed by Mahesh Mathew. Art direction is by G. Durairaj. Deepthi R.J. and Poorthi Pravin have served as the film's costume designers, while P. Rangasamy is the costumer. Make-up is by N. Sakthivel, Abdul, Harsha Karthik, Moovendar, and Ranjith, while hairstyling is by J. Dhanasekaran, Assault Ganesh, Sharmila, and Shivaraj.

