Lataa Saberwal condemns uprooting of a 1000-year-old banyan tree for city development

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Television and Bollywood actress Lataa Saberwal seems to be quite upset and in distress.

The actress recently shared a video on her social media account, slamming the authorities for uprooting a 1000-year-old banyan tree just to make way for luxury and newer buildings for mankind.

The actress in the video was heard saying that she is extremely hurt and angered by the killing of the tree that must have seen generations. “Right now, I'm feeling extremely helpless, overwhelmed, and extremely sad. (Behind me, a very old, thousands-of-years-old banyan tree has been cut.) She further informed us, 'A big complex is coming on the link road.'' I'm feeling so helpless right now. I had heard that it was going to be cut, and I feel it is my fault. I feel it is purely my fault that I couldn't take any action at that time,” said Lataa.

She added, “The trunk of the tree was so thick. You can say by looking at its trunk that it is a tree thousands of years old, and it has been cut so mercilessly. It was so big that it was giving shade to the ground even to where the complex is being built and to my building too.

She added, “You might be able to hear the sound behind me. Its trunk has been made so thin. I'm feeling so helpless. Why am I not able to do anything? I feel that its roots might still be alive. We are killing life, and we are not realising that its roots might still be alive. Please, if anyone can do something, do it.” With little hope, she added, “Maybe we can revive it. Haven't we read history? Aren't we inviting catastrophe? What are we doing? Just for the sake of our comforts, our luxuries and our money, we couldn't give even a little space to that tree.”

Saberwal requested, “I'm sorry, I'm just speaking my heart out. But I'm extremely upset. Please help me if anyone can.” The actress, who recently announced her separation from her husband, actor Sanjeev Seth, after 15 years of marriage, is popularly known on the work front for her role on the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Rajshri.

Lataa and Sanjeev first met on the set of the popular show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", where they were seen as the on-screen parents of the lead character Akshara, played by Hina Khan. After dating for some time, the couple finally tied the knot in 2009. These two have also been blessed with a son, whom they have named Aarav.

Back in 2013, Lataa and Sanjeev even participated in the celebrity dance reality show "Nach Baliye 6". Lataa is also known for her work in shows such as "Kehta Hai Dil", "Shaka Laka Boom Boom", "Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki", "Main Teri Parchhain Hoon", and "Devi", along with others. She was also a part of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's hit "Vivaah".

In 2021, Lataa quit daily soaps to focus on her own YouTube channel.

