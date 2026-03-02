Lakshmi Manchu says 'Only love shall prevail' as she prays for brother Vishnu Manchu's safety in Dubai

​Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Lakshmi Manchu used social media to pen a heartfelt note praying for brother Vishnu Manchu and his family's safety, who are presently in Dubai amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Lakshmi Manchu took to her official social media handle and dropped an emotional note, praying for the safety of her loved ones during these uncertain times.

"Praying for Vishnu and his beautiful family to stay safe and protected in Dubai during these difficult times. When it’s your own, it hits differently. Holding you all close in my heart. May God’s grace surround you. Only love shall prevail (sic)," she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Recently, Vishnu Manchu uploaded a clip on social media from Dubai showing missiles streaking across the night sky. The 'Kannapa' actor shared that the loud interception sounds have left his daughter Ayra scared.

Vishnu Manchu further thanked the UAE defense forces for making sure that the civilians are safe.

While posting the video on the internet, he wrote, “In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof." He added, “Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. (folded hands emoticon). Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev."

Several members of the film fraternity have expressed their distress amidst the ongoing tension in the Middle East region.

Meanwhile, Tamil heartthrob Ajith Kumar is also in Dubai at the moment. Sharing an update about the 'Thunivu' actor, his manager revealed that while Ajith Kumar was expected to leave Dubai, he could not fly back to Chennai given that the flights out of Dubai remain suspended for now.

--IANS

pm/