L K Akshay Kumar celebrates Sirai's 50 day-theatrical run on sets of Basil Joseph's 'Raawadi'

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actor L K Akshay Kumar, who played one of the leads along with Vikram Prabhu in director Suresh Rajakumari's critically acclaimed superhit film 'Sirai, chose to celebrate the film's completion of 50 days in theatres by cutting a cake on the sets of his next film, 'Raawadi'.

Interestingly, both films are being produced by the same production house, Seven Screen Studios.

The production house took to its X timeline to share pictures of the cake cutting celebration and wrote, "Celebrating #50DaysOfSirai on the sets of #Raawadi."

The film, which won appreciation from audiences across society, had come in for praise from a number of celebrities including ace director Shankar and cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik as well.

In fact, the producer of the film S S Lalit Kumar was so thrilled with the way director Suresh Rajakumari had made the police drama that he chose to present the director a brand new car even before the film's release!

The car was presented to the mother of the director at a pre-release event organised by the makers of the film. Ace director Vetrimaaran, who had mentored director Suresh Rajakumari, presented the key to the car to the director's mother in the presence of several celebrities and mediapersons.

The story of the film, inspired by real life incidents, was by director Tamizh, best known for having directed the critically acclaimed film 'Taanakaran'. Tamizh is believed to have come up with this story based on a personal experience.

Director Suresh Rajakumari, the co-director of well known director Vetrimaran, had written and directed this film.

The film had music by well known music director Justin Prabhakaran. Cinematography for the film was by Madesh Manickam. Editing for the film was by one of the best in the business, Philomin Raj. Stunts were choreographed by Prabhu. The film had Arun K and Manikandan as its two executive producers.

Meanwhile, L K Akshay Kumar is now busy shooting for Vignesh Vadivel's bilingual comedy entertainer Raawadi. The film, which featuring Malayalam actor Basil Joseph aong with L K Akshay Kumar in the lead, is progressing at a brisk pace and is in the final stages of filming.

Produced by S.S. Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, the film is being simultaneously made in Tamil and Malayalam with the same title.

A teaser released by the makers, shows Basil Joseph playing a character called Abbas in the film while L K Akshay plays a character called Prabhu in the full-fledged entertainer.

