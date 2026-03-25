Kriti Sanon enjoys Northern lights as she joins Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben on their Finland getaway

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon joined sister Nupur Sanon and brother-in-law Stebin Ben on their getaway to Finland.

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During their family trip, Kriti witnessed the majestic Northern Lights, along with a spectacular meteor shower and a shooting star, all in the same night.

As it is a custom to make a wish after seeing a shooting star, Kriti also used the opportunity to make several wishes for herself.

Posting a string of photos of posing under the beautiful Northern Lights, Kriti shared the caption, "When the sky is full of Hopes, Dreams and Magic...Saw the breathtaking Northern lights, a surprising meteor shower and a shooting star on the same night..They say Make a wish.. I made many! (sic)"

She further added the track "Neele Neele Ambar Par" as the backdrop score.

On Tuesday, Nupur and Stebin treated the netizens with a romantic picture on their social media from their Finland trip.

The lovebirds were seen stealing a romantic kiss under the Northern Lights as part of their dreamy getaway.

Nupur captioned the post, “If there’s magic anywhere in the world, it’s here… with you,” along with a galaxy star and sky emojis.

Nupur and Stebin tied the knot on January 11 in Udaipur as per both Hindu and Christian rituals.

On the professional front, Kriti will next be seen on the screen in the highly anticipated sequel "Cocktail 2", alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Made under the direction of Homi Adajania, the film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

If the reports are to be believed, Kriti and Rashmika might be playing a couple in the film, and Shahid will act as the third angle in this twisted saga. However, the makers have not revealed any details about the storyline till now

Recently, the makers unveiled the first look posters of Kriti, Shahid and Rashmika from the drama, which shelled out breezy vibes, with all three of them posing inside a car.

--IANS

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