Kriti Sanon drops a glimpse of her first Holi masti with brother-in-law Stebin Ben

​Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon took to her official Instagram handle and dropped some fun sneak peeks of her first Holi celebration with brother-in-law Stebin Ben.

First, Kriti posted a perfect family picture featuring herself, sister Nupur Sanon, their parents, and, of course, Stebin.

This was followed by a cute still of sisters Kriti and Nupur embracing in a hug.

We could also see the sibling duo celebrating Holi with a little dance while Stebin was trying to distract them with some color.

Kriti's post further included some more goofy pictures of her and her loved ones enjoying the festival of colors.

Dropping the post on the photo-sharing app, the 'Tere Ishk Mein' actress wrote the caption, "Happy Holi from our Fam to yours (sic)", along with multiple heart emojis in various colors.

After dating for some time, Nupur and Stebin tied the knot this January in Udaipur as per both Hindu and Christian rituals.

Kriti made the netizens a part of the festivities by sharing several glimpses from the wedding ceremonies.

In one of her posts, Kriti revealed that Nupur and Stebin dated for around five years before finally tying the knot.

The 'Mimi' actress stated that after Nupur's wedding, she did not just gain a brother-in-law but also a friend for life.

“Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in..My little one is married! From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen. My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you," her post read.

Kriti added, “@stebinben you’ve been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me."

