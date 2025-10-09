Kristen Bell calls it ‘healthy’ 'to see the rest of the world' with family

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Kristen Bell, who has children Delta and Lincoln with her husband Dax Shepard, feels it's "really healthy" for her family to spend time together away from Los Angeles.

Speaking to People, Bell said: "I think it's really healthy for me and my family to burst our bubble often and get outside of the city of Los Angeles, as much as we love it, and just see the rest of the world."

The actress said that her family spent some of their summer together on a lake in Tennessee, and they all relished the experience, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress said: "We went to Tennessee for the summer and stayed on the lake, and my children are lake rats. They were in every morning, they were jumping in and getting way too close to the turtles and collecting frogs."

Asked what their days would look like on the lake, she said: "The rhythm of the day was perfect because in the morning, we would jump in the lake and we would go on the boat. We would get really sweaty and then we would shower, and then we would drive into Nashville, which is a glorious city."

Meanwhile, Shepard said that he'll always consider his marriage to Bell to be a success, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 50-year-old star has been married to Kristen since 2013 and he'll always consider their relationship to be a success, regardless of what the future holds for them.

He said on the Armchair Expert podcast: "I say this all the time, like, if Kristen and I ever split up, I would only describe this as still an enormously successful relationship."

He will always cherish the memories he's created with Bell, even if they go their separate ways in the future.

Shepard said: "We loved each other to death. We had these two beautiful children. We had this great time together."

