Kirti Kulhari calls McLeod Ganj one of her favorite places in India

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Kirti Kulhari has shared a series of pictures from her recent trip to McLeod Ganj in Dharamshala, describing it as one of her favourite places in India.

Kirti took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures posing with friends at various locations in the "Little Lhasa".

“#dharamshala #mclodganj #dharamkot #himachal One of my favorite places in #india. It has my heart and soul. Once again I realised it …Till I see u again ..”

She thanked her friends for the adventure.

Kirti added: “@imitrayan @kaliabhi @the.5thelement @motorcycle_tales Thank you for joining me on this adventure and making it wholesome with all the love and warmth u people carry in ur hearts..To many more.”

Talking about work, Kirti’s latest work ‘Full plate’ opened the Indian Film Festival of Sydney last month in October.

Following its successful world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, “Full Plate,” directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, is set to open the Indian Film Festival of Sydney on October 9.

The film is described as a heartfelt and thought-provoking story that delves into the themes of food, faith, and inner strength. The film, which earned widespread appreciation during its premiere at Busan International Film Festival last month, features Kirti as a homemaker-turned-cook who challenges traditions, patriarchy, and social stereotypes through her culinary journey.

“Full Plate” also features actors Sharib Hashmi, Indraneil Sengupta and Monica Dogra. It is produced by Ashutosh Goswami and Anup Chitnis (Ashutosh Entertainments), and Mohaan Nadaar and Ketki Pandit (Teamo HQ Productions Ltd).

Kirti made her acting debut with the film Khichdi: The Movie in 2010 and then starred in Shaitan in 2011.

She then appeared in the films including Jal, Pink, Indu Sarkar, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal. The actress has starred in several streaming series, which includes Four More Shots Please!, Criminal Justice and Human.

On the film front, she was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar,a musical spoof action film starring Himesh Reshammiya. It is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and serves as the second installment in The Xposé Universe, with Himesh reprising his role as Ravi Kumar in the lead.

--IANS

dc/