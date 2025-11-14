Kiara Advani pays tribute to Kabir Singh co-actor Kamini Kaushal: 'Your grace, humility and talent inspired generations'

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal passed away on November 14, at the age of 98.

The actress, who was widely considered India’s oldest living film actress, according to reports, passed away due to age-related health complications. Bollywood star Kiara Advani, who had co-starred with the veteran actress in the hit movie Kabir Singh, took to her social media account to pay tribute to Kamini Kaushal.

Sharing a picture of the veteran actress from her younger days at work, she wrote, “It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal Ji.” Kamini had essayed the role of Kiara’s grandmother-in-law in the movie Kabir Singh. Though the two had very little time together on-screen, their emotional scenes together in the movie had received great reviews from fans and critics alike.

On the 14th of November, Bollywood superstars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor also took to their respective social media accounts in paying a tribute to the late actress. Sharing a picture of Kamini Kaushal from her younger days, Kareena captioned it with a red heart, rainbow and folded hands emoticons. Kareena and Kamini worked together in the 2022 release Laal Singh Chaddha, which marked the veteran actor's last movie.

Meanwhile, Shahid shared a collage picture of a younger version and an older version of Kamini and captioned it as, “Rest In Light, Ma'am.” Kamini and Shahid had appeared in the hit movie Kabir Singh, where the actress had portrayed the role of Kapoor's grandmother. Earlier in the day, a family friend, the Kauhsal’s, shared that Kamini’s loved ones preferred to keep a low profile and have requested privacy during this difficult time.

The source was quoted saying, “Kamini Kaushal’s family is extremely low profile and needs privacy.” Talking about the actress, she was born in Lahore and was the youngest among five siblings. She had featured in over 90 movies and began her film journey with “Neecha Nagar”, the landmark project that won the Palme d'Or at the 1946 Cannes Film Festival.

Over the years, she delivered memorable performances in movies such as “Shaheed”, “Nadiya Ke Paar”, “Shabnam, Arzoo”, and “Biraj Bahu”. Her body of work also included acclaimed titles like “Do Bhai”, “Ziddi”, “Paras”, “Namoona”, “Jhanjar”, “Aabroo”, “Bade Sarkar”, “Jailor”, “Night Club”, and “Godaan”. Beyond Bollywood, Kamini Kaushal made her mark on television as well, most notably with the Doordarshan show “Chand Sitare”.

The senior actress had worked with some of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, including Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Ashok Kumar. Her pairing with Dilip Kumar in films such as “Nadiya Ke Paar”, “Shaheed”, “Shabnam”, and “Aarzoo” earned widespread admiration. The actress is survived by her sons—Shravan, Vidur, and Rahul Sood.

--IANS

rd/