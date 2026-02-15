Ketan Mehta joins forces with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘Jai Somnath’

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Ketan Mehta is set to direct the upcoming film ‘Jai Somnath’. The filmmaker has joined forces with Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali to tell the historical story.

Read More

‘Jai Somnath’ traces back to 1025–1026 CE, when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and plundered the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, a defining chapter in Indian history. This year marks 1000 years of the Ghazni attack and the destruction of the temple, and its subsequent resurrection. Somnath symbolizes the indestructible spirit of India and the glory of Indian civilization.

Given the deep emotional and cultural significance of this chapter, the film is expected to strike a strong chord with audiences as it revisits an important moment from India’s past. Surprisingly, this subject has never been explored in cinema before, and it is now finally coming to life.

What makes Jai Somnath even more significant is the collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a master storyteller celebrated for grand world-building and larger-than-life cinema, and Ketan Mehta, a visionary director known for bold storytelling, historical narratives, and socially relevant cinema with international appeal.

The film brings together depth and cinematic scale, promising a spectacular and immersive experience. With both filmmakers hailing from Gujarat, the project is also expected to bring authenticity and emotional depth to the narrative.

‘Jai Somnath’ will be produced under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Maya Movies, with Ketan Mehta serving as writer and director. The film is slated for release in 2027.

Meanwhile, Ketan Mehta is returning to the fold after ‘Freedom Radio’. He is known for parallel and historical cinema. He studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. His debut Bhavni Bhavai used folk theatre to comment on social inequality.

--IANS

aa/