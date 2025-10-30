Kerala HC relaxes travel curbs for rapper Vedan in sexual harassment case

Kochi Oct 30 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Thursday modified two bail conditions imposed on Malayalam rapper Vedan by the Sessions Court while granting him anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case, effectively allowing him to travel abroad for a scheduled concert tour.

Justice C. Pratheep Kumar deleted the conditions that barred the artist, whose real name is Hirandas, from leaving Kerala and required him to appear before the investigating officer (IO) every Sunday.

The court, however, directed Vedan to inform the IO in advance whenever he plans to leave the country.

With this order, the court cleared the way for Vedan’s international performances in Dubai, Qatar, France, and Germany between November 23 and December 20.

The bench recorded that the prosecution had no objection to lifting the restrictions as long as Vedan agreed to report to the IO when required and provide prior intimation before travelling abroad.

“In the light of the submission, the petition is disposed of as follows: Condition Nos. 3 and 5 are deleted. The petitioner shall report before the IO as and when called for, with prior notice,” the court noted in its order.

The case dates back to December 2022, when an FIR was registered against Vedan at the Ernakulam Central Police Station based on a complaint by a research scholar in Dalit music.

The complainant alleged that the rapper had taken her to his flat under the pretext of listening to music, spoke to her in a sexually explicit manner, and allegedly attempted to assault her.

He was booked under Sections 294(b), 354, and 354A(1)(i) of the Indian Penal Code. Vedan had earlier secured pre-arrest bail from the Sessions Court, but later challenged two conditions—one restricting his movement outside Kerala and another mandating weekly police appearances.

The High Court took note of his consistent compliance with bail terms over the past six weeks and found merit in easing the restrictions while retaining oversight of his travel plans.

--IANS

sg/dan