Katy Perry quips about her and beau Justin Trudeau’s ‘age gap’

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Singer Katy Perry poked fun at her age gap with former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau in a post on social media.

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Perry, 41, took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos, giving fans a glimpse into a recent date night with the former Canadian prime minister, 54, and poking fun at their “age gap” along the way.

In the first image, the couple could be seen smiling while holding up their phones, appearing to show the results of an age quiz.

Perry’s result came in at 33.1 years old, more than eight years younger than her actual age. Trudeau’s result read 43, which is about 11 years younger than his real age, reports people.com.

The rest of the post offered a look at Perry’s recent life, including sweet moments with her 5-year-old daughter Daisy, whom she shares with ex-fiance Orlando Bloom.

In one photo, Perry is seen skiing with her daughter, while another shows custom cowboy boots being made for the little girl.

“How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?” she captioned the post.

The lighthearted post comes after Perry and Trudeau made their relationship Instagram official in December 2025, following many public sightings together.

“The priority for both of them is stability for the kids. Katy and Justin have had to be flexible to make the relationship work,” a source recently told People.com.

“They travel whenever they can to spend time together. The long-distance dynamic was never a surprise to them.”

Perry had previously shared another carousel at the time featuring snapshots and videos of the pair spending time together, including an outdoor selfie, a cozy meal and a visit to what appeared to be an interactive art exhibit.

“Tokyo times on tour and more,” she captioned the post.

The couple first sparked dating rumors over the summer when they were spotted together in Montreal. They later made their first public appearance as a couple in October at the Crazy Horse Paris, where they attended a cabaret show to celebrate Perry’s birthday.

--IANS

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