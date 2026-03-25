Karunas's look as 'Kasi Maayan' in Dhanush's 'Kara' released

Chennai, March 25 (IANS) After having disclosed the character names and looks of Mamitha Baiju, director K S Ravikumar and actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in director Vignesh Raja's upcoming action entertainer 'Kara', featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, the makers of the film on Wednesday released actor Karunas's look as Kasi Maayan in their film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

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Taking to its X timeline, Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Climbing up… straight into the world of #Kara. Kasi Maayan. Next drop tomorrow at 11 AM. #FacesOfKara #KaraFromApril30 Directed by @vigneshraja89. Produced by @IshariKGanesh. A @gvprakash musical."

The makers also released the first look poster of the actor in the film on the occasion.

Earlier on Wednesday, the makers had released the first look poster of actor Suraj Venjaramoodu as Bharathan in the film.

On Tuesday, the makers had disclosed that actress Mamitha Baiju, who played the female lead in the film, would be seen as Selli in the film. They also shared that director K S Ravikumar would be seen as Kandhasaami in 'Kara'.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced the title of the film on Pongal this year. The makers had also released a poster of the film in which Dhanush was seen sporting an intense look. The poster read, "Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive."

Director Vignesh Raja, on his X timeline, had said, "D54 is Kara. An emotionally rooted suspense thriller. We are coming this summer. #D54 is #Kara. #HappyPongal #HappySankranti. Directed by @vigneshraja89. Produced by @IshariKGanesh. A @gvprakash musical."

The makers had, sometime ago, released a still of Dhanush from the film. The production house had shared the picture on social media, saying, "Straight from the sets of #D54 - Shoot in progress! @dhanushkraja". The picture showed Dhanush speaking from an STD booth.

The film boasts of both a strong cast as well as a brilliant technical crew.

Apart from Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature director K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas and Prithvi Pandiraj in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography will be by one of the best in the business, Theni Eswar and editing will be by Sreejith Sarang. Music will be by National Award winner G V Prakash.

More significantly, the story of the film has been jointly penned by writer Alfred Prakash and director Vignesh Raja, the creators of the critically acclaimed superhit investigative thriller 'Por Thozhil'.

Writer Alfred Prakash, who has been good friends with director Vignesh Raja, had in an earlier interview disclosed that both Vignesh and he understood each other very well.

The writers, who had taken four years to come up with the final version of 'Por Thozil', nurture the belief that it is better when two people write a story together as each writer can use the other as a sounding board to test one's ideas.

--IANS

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