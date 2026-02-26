Karthi releases first single 'Uyire Uyire' from Selvaraghavan's 'Mental Manadhil'

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Popular Tamil star Karthi has now released the first single 'Uyire Uyire' from director Selvaraghavan's eagerly awaited upcoming romantic entertainer Mental Manadhil, featuring actors G V Prakash and Madhuri Jain in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, Karthi wrote, "@selvaraghavan & @gvprakash so happy to release this single and looking forward to more magic from you guys. #UyireUyire #MentalManadhil @ParallelUniPic @saregamasouth."

The mellifluous number, which has been set to tune by G V Prakash, has lyrics by Selvaraghavan himself and has been rendered by Kapil Kapilan.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as this is the third time that ace director Selvaraghavan and two-time National Award winning music director and actor G V Prakash are teaming up. The music of both the films that the duo collaborated on earlier -- 'Aayirathil Oruvan' and 'Mayakkam Enna' -- went on to emerge as chartbusters. So, expectations are high from this film as well.

Interestingly, G V Prakash, apart from scoring music for the film is also playing the lead in Selvaraghavan's direction for the first time. It may be recalled that G V Prakash had dropped an update on the film last year in which he had uploaded a still from the sets of the film and said, "Shoot mode with the legendary @selvaraghavan sir … the film and its music is going to be a special treat for #aayirathiloruvan and #mayakkamenna fans."

Actress Madhuri Jain plays the female lead opposite G V Prakash in this romantic film, which will also feature a number of leading character artistes in supporting roles. The first four schedules of the film were completed last year.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is being by Arun Ramakrishnan, while music is being scored by G.V. Prakash Kumar himself.Editing for the eagerly awaited romantic entertainer is by Balaji while art direction for the film is by R.K. Vijay Murugan. Dinesh Guna is serving as the executive producer of this film, which is being produced by G V Prakash Kumar under the banner of Parallel Universe Pictures.

