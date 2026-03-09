Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma rejoice as India wins the T20 World Cup

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Vicky Kaushal and many other celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to celebrate Team India’s historic victory at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Actress Anushka Sharma shared a victory post congratulating the team. She wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to this brilliant team for this phenomenal victory!! Back to back World Cup wins”.

Kareena Kapoor also joined in the celebrations and reposted a graphic shared by the official page of the Indian cricket team. She chose to add an emoticon of the Indian flag alongside the post.

Actor Shahid Kapoor also shared a clip capturing the winning moment from the match and wrote, “Pure class from Team India tonight.”.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared a celebratory poster of the team and wrote, “WORLD CHAMPIONS BABY!!! Pure dominance. Pure class. Well done TEAM INDIA”.

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty also took to his social media account and expressed pride in the team’s performance.

He wrote, “Pressure…Expectations…1.4 Billion Heartbeats. This wasn’t just a win… this was a statement. World Champions. Again. Proud of every single one of you boys. The Cup is home - where it belongs.”

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor too joined the celebrations with a light-hearted note and posted a picture while enjoying kiwi fruit.

He wrote, “Aaj kiwi thodi zyada hi meethi lag rahi hai! Congratulations to our Indian team you never fail to make us proud (sic)”.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared the poster of the victorious team and captioned it as, “COME ONNNN!!! India T20 World Champions.”.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a clip from his blockbuster film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, in which Kajol’s character Anjali is seen celebrating a cricket victory and screaming “Jeet gayi!” with complete excitement, that in real life captured the thrill and enthusiasm across the country.

For the uninitiated, India emerged victorious in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title after defeating New Zealand in the final on March 8, which coincided with International Women’s Day.

The match was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 8th of March.

