Karan Veer Mehra shares how Vishal Bhardwaj, Rajkumar Hirani and Omung Kumar shaped his understanding of cinema

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actor Karan Veer Mehra has opened up about the filmmakers who have deeply influenced his creative journey.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he praised Vishal Bhardwaj, Rajkumar Hirani and Omung Kumar, calling them storytellers who have shaped Indian cinema in their own remarkable ways. Reflecting on their distinct styles and impactful narratives, Karan expressed admiration for how each of them has contributed to elevating the craft of filmmaking and inspiring artists like him along the way.

The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor revealed, “I have always wished to work with Vishal Bharadwaj sir. He is a magician when it comes to layered characters and raw human emotions. The way he extracts intensity from his actors and builds poetry even in tragedy is something I deeply admire. As a performer, I am hungry for roles that challenge me, and he is the master of that zone.”

For Hirani, Karan Veer added, “Hirani sir has the rare ability to make cinema socially relevant yet entertaining. His films make people laugh, cry and think at the same time. He believes in goodness even in conflict, and I feel an actor becomes better when guided by that kind of storytelling.”

The ‘Bigg Boss 18’ winner, who is currently collaborating with filmmaker Omung Kumar on an upcoming project, praised the director for his vision and sensitivity. “Omung sir sees beauty even in pain and triumph in struggle. He is a perfectionist with a very emotional lens, and I’m grateful I get to experience his process. He brings out honesty from an actor without ever raising his voice — that’s a rare quality.”

He concluded by saying, “Every actor has a bucket list. For me, this is my dream trio — directors who move hearts, shake minds, and celebrate performance.”

Work-wise, Karan is gearing up for his next big release “Sila,” directed by Omung Kumar. In the film, the actor will portray the character Zehraak, while further details about the movie remain under wraps.

--IANS

ps/