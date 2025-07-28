Karan Tacker overcomes his fear of heights by dangling from one of the highest dams in the world

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker, on Monday, took to social media to share a gripping video of himself dangling from one of the highest dams in the world, as he bravely confronted his fear of heights.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor posted a video of himself, where he is seen dangling from one of the highest dams in the world with the help of a rope, as part of a stunt. In the caption, Karan opened up about performing the stunt, revealing that he has lived with a fear of heights all his life — and taking on this challenge was something he had to do for himself.

The actor wrote, “Yes, that’s me dangling off one of the highest dams in the world. This stunt was personal, I’ve lived with a fear of heights all my life, and this I HAD to do for myself. Grateful to an incredible team of stunt professionals who gave me the confidence to quite literally put my life in their hands.”

He also added Advait Nemlekar’s ‘Special Ops 2’ theme music as the background score for the video.

On the work front, Karan Tacker is riding high on the success of his two latest projects—Special Ops Season 2" and "Tanvi The Great" — both of which released on July 18.

Reflecting on this exciting career milestone, the actor had earlier shared, “So it’s the first time that it is happening in my career that I have two releases on the same day and I don’t know how to receive this but I’m extremely nervous and anxious because they are such two contrasting roles, they are two contrasting platforms, one is a film, one is on OTT (Hotstar) while I’m excited that the audience has not seen me in a year and half so they get to see a lot more of me but at the same time the reaction of everyone is just keeping thinking on toes and giving me a lot of sleepless nights so here’s to feeling a lot of gratitude and yeah can’t wait.”

--IANS

ps/