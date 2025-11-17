Karan Johar: I can dedicate my entire childhood to Lata Mangeshkar, Sridevi

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar is expressing his respect, love and gratitude to the female icons of Hindi cinema and Indian music.

KJo recently appeared on the latest episode of tennis icon Sania Mirza’s podcast ‘Serving It Up with Sania’, and engaged in a candid, laughter-filled, and deeply emotional conversation with the host.

He spoke about his childhood influences, food habits, emotional triggers, and cultural misconceptions, in the trademark style that combines wit, reflection, and heart.

Reminiscing about his early years, Karan shared, “My entire childhood is two women, Sridevi and Lata Mangeshkar. I can dedicate my entire childhood to the magical, magnificent, mythical voice of Lata ji and just the sheer genius of Sridevi.”

He also spoke about his relationship with food, as he revealed, “It’s not my ally. I think the whole thing about healthy eating is not about doing it like I’m on a diet, right? It has to be a lifestyle choice. There was a scene in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ where Shefali is deeply wounded about something and she eats this cake, and I had tears in my eyes because I could relate to it”.

Both Sridevi and Lata Mangeshkar left for their heavenly abodes almost 4 years apart. While the actress passed away because of accidental drowning in 2018, Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to COVID-19 complications in 2022.

Sania and Karan also dove into language and identity, with Sania recalling, “And Shah Rukh has spoken about how he was once surprised that you actually write in Hindi because there was a misconception about people from South Bombay who don’t speak Hindi”.

From heartfelt moments to unfiltered laughter, this episode captures Karan Johar as fans have rarely seen him, raw, nostalgic, and deeply relatable.

Produced by IVM Podcasts, ‘Serving It Up with Sania’ will drop soon on YouTube and major audio platforms.

--IANS

aa/