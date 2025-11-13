Karan Johar celebrates ‘Homebound’ screening in LA with Ishaan Khatter

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to share his excitement as “Homebound” continued its global journey with a special screening in Los Angeles.

The event was attended by Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, along with the film’s cast and crew. Expressing gratitude, Karan said he was thrilled to have Bela and the team present for this milestone moment. On Thursday, Karan took to his Instagram handle and posted a couple of images featuring Ishaan, Vishal Jethwa, Bela and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

Alongside these images, KJo wrote, “The journey of #Homebound around the world continues — this time in LA, with a screening attended by @belabajaria, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, alongside the cast & crew! Super grateful & thrilled that you could be there for our film, Bela.”

“Homebound,” written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, was produced by Dharma Productions. The movie, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, follows two childhood friends who set out to clear the national police exam.

The movie narrates the story of two childhood friends from a small village in North India who dream of becoming police officers, believing the job will earn them the respect they’ve always longed for. However, as they move closer to achieving their goal, growing pressure and personal struggles begin to test their bond.

The film premiered globally in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 21, where it reportedly received a nine-minute standing ovation. “Homebound” was later chosen as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards and was released in theatres on September 26, 2025.

Speaking about the film, Neeraj Ghaywan had said in a statement, “Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.”

