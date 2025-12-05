Karan Johar calls 'DDLJ' his training ground as he relives fond memories from SRK & Kajol starrer

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar called one of the most iconic Bollywood movies, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge," his training ground as he recalled some fond memories from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer.

Calling Yash Raj his alma mater, KJo wished the director of the movie, Aditya Chopra, a "Happy teachers day".

Karan wrote on his Insta Stories, "My alma mater @yrf...my training ground DDLJ...life long relationships....The most indelible momories.....30 years of a love Classic."

For those who do not know, Karan was one of the ADs in "DDLJ", and he also played a small role as Shah Rukh's friend in the beloved drama.

Marking the 30th year of "DDLJ", leads Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled the bronze statue of their characters Raj and Simran at London’s Leicester Square.

It is the first-ever Indian film to be honoured with a statue in Leicester Square, London, joining the ranks of historic films such as Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin' in the Rain.

An excited King Khan took to his official Instagram account and uploaded a joint post with co-star Kajol in which they dropped a couple of pictures from the event.

Spilling their happiness on the momentous occasion, the beloved Bollywood duo wrote, “Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita! Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)! (sic)".

“Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail. A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible.” Calling all DDLJ lovers to visit the iconic statue in UK, SRK wrote, “Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… We would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ," they added.

