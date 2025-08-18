Karan Johar: 2026 is the year I will be back on set

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar reflected on a year of self-discovery and clarity. He has promised to return to film sets in 2026, staying true to his passion for storytelling and Hindi cinema.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a string of images from his recent getaway and said: “The Sun … the Sea…. The Clarity…”

He said that the “last year has been a year of internal revaluations , revelations and resolutions.”

“It almost feels like the onset of the 2.0 version of my life… where you value what you truly have and feel for and the rest you slowly dissolve into emotional oblivion…” Karan wrote.

He shared that he has made a promise to himself about returning to work on set.

“2026 is the year I will be back on set.. a promise I have made to myself… because that is not only my happy space and place but also my only calling in life… to tell stories with all the prerequisites of good old fashioned Hindi cinema… it’s in my DNA so why run away from it …( or try to please a bunch of people I don’t know )”

He added: “The above may sound like a melange of random thoughts but it comes with so much clarity!!!!Seizing the moment not just the day… Love you all.”

On August 11, the filmmaker got nostalgic about his film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The film is celebrating its 19th anniversary.

He penned a long note in the caption, talking about how close the film is to his heart, and how it gave him the opportunity to work with the best of the talents in the industry.

He wrote, “Some love stories transcend time and still hold all the power they once did. KANK for me will always be that. My third film in and I was moved again by the absolute honour of having such terrific people on set with me to make a story that was bold, brave and full of only heart #19YearsOfKANK #KabhiAlvidaNaaKehna”.

--IANS

dc/