Kamal Haasan says 'Indian cinema has lost one of its kindest icons' after Dharmendra's demise

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Celebrated actor Kamal Haasan mourned the loss of Bollywood icon Dharmendra in an emotional post, offering his condolences to the family and admirers of the 'He-Man' of Bollywood.

Haasan took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline and shared a heartfelt note claiming that the Indian cinema has lost one of its kindest icons.

He penned, "Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and legendary actor Dharmendra ji. Dharam Ji’s charm, humility and strength of spirit were as real off-screen as on it. Indian cinema has lost one of its kindest icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. (sic)"

Several other bigwigs from the entertainment industry expressed their grief using social media.

Rajinikanth shared on the micro-blogging site, "Farewell, my friend. I will always remember your golden heart and the moments we shared. Rest in peace, Dharam ji. My deepest condolences to his family."

Mollywood superstar Mohanalal wrote, "The passing of Dharmendraji marks the end of a cinematic era. A legend whose warmth and artistry will live on forever. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

Another noteworthy name from the Malayalam film industry, Mammootty, added, "A true icon has left us. Dharam ji’s legacy will continue to inspire every generation.Heartfelt condolences and prayers."

Chiranjeevi's tribute to Dharmendra went like this, "Sri Dharmji was not only a legendary actor but also a remarkable human being. The humility and warmth I experienced every time I met him deeply touched my heart. I will forever cherish the fond memories and personal moments I shared with him."

"My heartfelt condolences on his passing. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially my dear friends Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of millions. Om Shanti (folded hands emoji)," he added.

Dharmendra was recently hospitalised at the Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly struggling with breathlessness. However, he was discharged on November 12 and continued his recovery at home. On November 24, the Bollywood star left for the heavenly abode.

--IANS

pm/