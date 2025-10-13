Kamal Haasan says, 'guard the child within you' as daughter Akshara turns a year older

Mumbai Oct 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt note for his younger daughter Akshara Haasan as she turned 34 on Sunday.

The 'Indian' actor used social media to express his affection and admiration for his daughter.

Recalling the first time he ever laid eyes on Akshara as a newborn, Haasan wrote, “I did not see your eyes first. You were asleep. I looked into your mother's green eyes and thanked her for the wonderful gift — you. Your mother told me you had her eyes. On inspection later I realised a bit of my brown was also seen. These are simple similarities that parents childishly claim. Let them be. (sic)”

Lauding the kind of person Akshara has grow into, the 'Vikram' actor added, “You have grown into a beautiful person both in form and thought as well."

Haasan further advised his daughter to preserve the child within her as that child belonged to him as well.

"I'm glad to see you have preserved the child within you as well. That child is mine too. Guard her well,” Haasan concluded, signing off the note affectionately, "Forever Yours, Bapu."

Work-wise, Haasan was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's "Thug Life".

Backed by Raaj Kamal Films International in collaboration with Madras Talkies, the drama also stars Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, and Tanikella Bharani in pivotal roles, along with others.

Released on June 5, "Thug Life" opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, with Hassan and Silambarasan's performances being praised.

While the veteran actor is yet to announce his next, the reports suggest that director Lokesh Kanakaraj is working on a project with Haasan and superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

If the sources are to be believed, the drama is likely to be produced under Haasan's home banner, Raaj Kamal Films International. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

--IANS

pm/