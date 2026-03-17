Kamal Haasan: I remain emotionally attached to Keralam

Chennai, March 17(IANS) Stating that he considered Keralam too to be his state, actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said that although some people attributed the status of an 'outsider' to him, he was still emotionally attached to the state.

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Taking to his X timeline to pen a post wishing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan the very best for the upcoming elections, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Wishing Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan, Vijayam (victory). I wish the Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, all the very best for the upcoming election."

Kamal Haasan, who is known to be a good friend of the present Kerala Chief Minister, said, "Above all, I feel that the state, Keralam, is also ende Keralam. Even if some, in their exclusive mindset, attribute an outsider status to me, I remain emotionally attached to Keralam."

He went on to add, "Hence, I would urge the beneficiaries of that state (which includes me) to reflect on the past decade and wish him well. Let us make the right decision. Comrade Vijayan vijayikkatte(Let Vijayan be victorious). Keralamum Vijayikkum (Keralam too will win). Ithu ende Abhipraayam(This is my opinion)."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kamal Haasan has a series of interesting projects lined up.

The acting ace will be seen joining hands with good friend and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in director Nelson Dilipkumar's eagerly awaited upcoming film being tentatively referred to #KHXRK.

The film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander and which will see Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan appearing in a film together after almost 47 years, has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

That apart, Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International is producing Rajinikanth's next film which is to be directed by Cibi Chakravarthy. Shooting for the film, which is being tentatively referred to as #Thalaivar173, is expected to begin in the middle of April this year.

--IANS

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