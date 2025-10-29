Kalidas Jayaram feels 'recharged & inspired' after a U.K trip with wife Tarini Kalingarayar

Chennai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Kalidas Jayaram took some time off work and decided to recharge himself with a fun family getaway with his better half, Tarini Kalingarayar, and brother-in-law Nav Gireesh to Manchester, U.K.

Kalidas took to his official Instagram handle and posted a perfect family photo from his recent vacation.

Wishing his brother-in-law on his birthday, the 'Paava Kadhaigal' actor penned on the photo-sharing app, "A beautiful trip comes to an end …feeling recharged, grateful, and inspired. Wishing my amazing brother-in-law @navgireesh a very happy birthday filled with love and laughter (red heart emoji) Grateful for moments like these, and for all that’s ahead. Big things loading… (Folded hands emoji) (sic)."

The post further included a video of the gang enjoying a gala time in the U.K.

After dating for some time, Kalidas tied the knot with Tarini Kalingarayar, a model and the third runner-up of Miss Diva 2021, on December 8, 2024.

Refreshing your memory, speculation about Kalidas's relationship with Tarini started doing rounds after the couple posted photographs from the Onam celebration on social media with the actor's family.

Talking about his professional commitments, Kalidas is all set to share the screen space with his actor father, Jayaram, yet again. The father and son duo will be seen together after a long gap of 25 years in G. Prajith's directorial "Ashakal Ayiram".

Kalidas first appeared on the screen at just six in the 2000 Malayalam outing "Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal". He played Jayaram's son in his debut drama.

Looking back on the 25-year journey, Kalidas penned a heartfelt note on his official Instagram handle that read, "A moment 25 years in the making…From sharing the screen as a wide-eyed child with my Appa -playing his son both in reel and real life - to standing beside him again as an actor shaped by years of learning, this journey feels like a full circle. It’s more than just a film. It’s an emotion, a reunion, a dream reborn (sic)."

--IANS

pm/