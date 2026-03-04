Kalaiyarasan-starrer 'Kolaiseval' to hit screens on March 13 this year

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) Director V R Thudhivaanan's eagerly awaited romantic drama 'Kolaiseval', featuring actor Kalaiyarasan in the lead, will hit screens on March 13 this year, its makers have now announced.

Taking to his social media timelines to share the release date announcement poster put out by the makers, actor Kalaiyarasan wrote, "The hunt begins on March 13! #Kolaiseval hits the screens on March 13 with a bang. #கொலைச்சேவல் #KolaisevalFromMarch13."

It may be recalled that director Pa Ranjith had released the first look of the film.

The film has been produced by R P Bala and Kousalya Bala of RP Films, best known for having produced the critically acclaimed venture 'Love'.

Written and directed by debutant director V R Thudhivaanan, 'Kolaiseval' has Kalaiyarasan playing the protagonist, while YouTube short films fame Deepa Balu is making her debut in the cinema industry as the heroine.

Bala Saravanan and Agaran Venkat play key roles in the film, which will also feature actor Aadhavan in a villain role for the first time. The film will also feature a number of other actors including actor Gajaraj.

Talking about 'Kolaiseval', producer R P Bala, in an earlier interview, had said, "It is a beautiful love story. It has taken shape in an interesting manner and is sure to be enjoyed by audiences of all categories. The film will also convey a very important message that the society needs. Especially, the last 20 minutes of the movie will be unique and exciting."

Giving more details, he had said, "It is a pleasure to introduce young talent Thudhivaanan as director through this film. This movie will be a turning point for Kalaiyarasan."

The film boasts of a good technical team. Ace cinematographer PG Muthiah has taken care of cinematography, while Santhan has composed this film's music. Editing is by Ajay Manoj while art direction is by Saravana Abhinaman. The stunts in the film have been choreographed by Danger Mani.

