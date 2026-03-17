Kajol offers a quirky mantra for dealing with weight gain

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol, on Tuesday, shared a lighthearted and quirky take on dealing with weight gain, through a post highlighting her quintessential sense of humour.

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The actor took to her social media account, to post a cheeky “mantra” for those who find it hard to accept a few extra kilos.

Sharing a witty message, Kajol wrote on her social media account, “When ur weighing scale tells u that u have put on weight but can’t see it always assume it’s gone to ur head and u have just become smarter ! #namaste

Follow me for more hidden gems. (Sic)”

The actress is often seen sharing such pun-intended, fun and quirky thoughts on social media, offering her followers a dose of humour and positivity.

In a similar post highlighting the actress' class sense of humour, Kajol had revealed how most of her life is a compilation of random moments turned into a shot.

The 'Maa' actress was seen posing by the door in a social media post.

Giving the context in the caption, Kajol revealed that as she was deciding if she should shut the door or not, her confusion resulted in these beautiful pictures.

"Deciding whether I should shut the door or leave it open… And somehow that became the shot! A lot like most of life (sic)", the caption read.

On the professional front, Kajol will next grace the screen with the forthcoming action thriller, "Maharagni: Queen of Queens".

The actress will play the role of Maya in her next, a woman on a revenge mission. The project revolves around the tale of a mother and daughter duo.

Helmed by debutant director Charan Tej Uppalapati, "Maharagni: Queen of Queens" features Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha (marking her Bollywood debut), Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam in significant roles, along with others.

–IANS

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