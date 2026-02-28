Jr NTR releases gripping trailer of Sree Vishnu-starrer Mrithunjay!

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (IANS) Popular Telugu star Jr NTR on Saturday released the trailer of director Hussain Sha Kiran’s upcoming thriller 'Mrithunjay', featuring actors Sree Vishnu and Reba John in the lead, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Jr NTR took to his X timeline to release the trailer of the film. He wrote, "Sunny @sunnygunnam has been an integral part of my life for many years now. Over 18 years of our friendship, I have observed that Sunny has an instinct for identifying unique stories, just like his father Gunnam Gangaraju garu. I couldn’t be prouder of him as he steps into his maiden venture #Mrithyunjay as a producer with one such unique script."

The actor further said, " #MrithyunjayTrailer carries gripping intensity and leaves you curious for more. Wishing director Hussain, Sree Vishnu and everyone associated with the project great success on their March 6th release."

The just released trailer opens with Sree Vishnu telling a child, "My hands are bound by rope that is entangled in knots. I will untie the rope and definitely answer your questions. It's my promise."

We then see his character pleading with his superior for a posting in the crime bureau. However, his request is turned down. The sequence gives the impression that Sree Vishnu is either an aspiring journalist or a journalist, wanting to cover crime.

Meanwhile, Eesha Rebba, who plays a cop, is seen dismissing one of the victim's deaths as "an unfortunate accident." However, Sree Vishnu tells Eesha that it is not an accident.

We then see the protagonist search for a person, whose left leg has been affected by polio. At one point, Sree Vishnu is seen telling his aunt, "I am scared I might lose." She replies, "Losing is not wrong. But not fighting, fearing defeat, is wrong."

It may be recalled that the film was originally scheduled to release on February 27 this year. However, it is now scheduled to hit screens on March 6.

Taking to his Instagram page to share the news of the film's new release date, actor Sree Vishnu wrote, "Release date marindhi, thrillu kaadhu ! (The release date has changed, not the thrill!) Meet #MrithyuNjay in cinemas from March 6th."

It may be recalled that Light Box Media, the firm producing the film, had taken to its X timeline to share the YouTube link to the film’s title teaser. It had then said, "Every clue matters. Every move is a risk. But in this game - Jay decides when it’s over.”

The film, directed by Hussain Sha Kiran, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. The film has been produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati and is being presented by Ramya Gunnam.

Music for the film is by Kaala Bhairava and editing is by renowned editor Sreekar Prasad. Cinematography for the film is by Vidyasagar and production design is by: Manisha.

--IANS

Mkr/